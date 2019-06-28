Govt, Opposition should hold regular interactions: Naidu

Image Source : PTI Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Friday asked the government and the opposition parties to hold regular interaction, both formal and informal, to arrive at some consensus on issues and clear pending bills.

In the past several sessions, the Rajya Sabha had witnessed frequent disruptions and adjournments, affecting the business of the Upper House.

As many as 22 bills, pending in the Rajya Sabha, had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month and another 33 bills have been pending consideration in the Upper House for years including three of them for more than 20 years.

While appreciating members for good debates on water scarcity and environment, Naidu, during the Zero Hour, said MPs participated in the discussions and raised important points cutting across political affiliations.

The Chairman said that people have praised the functioning of the House during this week.

On the issue of bills pending in the House, Naidu said the issues could be resolved through formal and informal discussions.

The government and other members should interact and the former should take initiative to clear pending legislative business, he added.

Naidu said efforts should be made to find out where the problem is, is it with the government, opposition, the House or the system.

"At the end of the day, I want to see my House, our House gets appreciation," he added.

Naidu, who is also Vice President of India, suggested that once a bill is cleared by a Parliamentary Committee, comprising members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, it should go through until and unless there is something very urgent that requires further deliberations.

The Chairman also told the members that he was looking into their suggestions regarding "parliament scrutiny" of bills.

Naidu again asked Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan to ensure that ministers reply to all Zero Hour and special mentions raised by members.

