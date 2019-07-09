Goa airport director promises better security

Image Source : PTI Goa airport

Days after a photograph of a group of people sleeping on the footpath outside the secured area of Goa's Dabolim International Airport went viral, Airport Director Gagan Malik on Tuesday said his staff had been instructed to ensure that the incident is not repeated.

"We share your concern. This is one of a kind incident and noted with due concern. The instructions to concerned have been issued to be more watchful and ensure no repeat," Malik replied to a tweet which tagged him.

The photograph showing at least 20 people sleeping outside the airport's security area had gone viral on social media on Sunday.

However, it is not clear whether those caught sleeping in the airport's outer periphery were passengers who were stranded due to a flight delay or because of some other reasons.

Over the last few years, there has been concern over the declining "quality" of tourists visiting the coastal state.

