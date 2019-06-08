Fire at Goa Airport disrupts flight operations

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

All flight operations at Goa's Dabolim International Airport had been suspended for two hours on Saturday afternoon after a detachable fuel tank attached to a MiG-29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip, an AAI spokesperson said.

"Due to jettisoned fuel tank on the runway during MiG sortie the operations are closed for two hours at Goa airport. Pl bear with us," Airport Authority of India (AAI) Goa tweeted on its official Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon.

If you are traveling to Goa, you can track your flight status on the below link-

https://www.goanairport.com/arrivals.php

Also read: Goa airport closed due to fire caused by drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft; flights delayed | Latest Updates