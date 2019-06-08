Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Fire at Goa Airport disrupts flight operations

Fire at Goa Airport disrupts flight operations

Fire at Goa International Airport had caused suspension of flights arriving or departing from Goa. Services have now been resumed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2019 17:47 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

All flight operations at Goa's Dabolim International Airport had been suspended for two hours on Saturday afternoon after a detachable fuel tank attached to a MiG-29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip, an AAI spokesperson said.

"Due to jettisoned fuel tank on the runway during MiG sortie the operations are closed for two hours at Goa airport. Pl bear with us," Airport Authority of India (AAI) Goa tweeted on its official Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon.

If you are traveling to Goa, you can track your flight status on the below link-

https://www.goanairport.com/arrivals.php

Also read: Goa airport closed due to fire caused by drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft; flights delayed | Latest Updates

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story Next StoryIRCTC: How to take print out of e-tickets  