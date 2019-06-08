Operations restored at Goa Airport, check the flight status | Latest Updates

Image Source : PTI A detachable fuel tank of MIG 29K fighter jet caught fire a few hours ago. (Representative image)

Goa Airport fire UPDATE

Following the fire at Goa airport, Operations have now been restored.

All flight operations at Goa's Dabolim International Airport had been suspended for two hours on Saturday afternoon after a detachable fuel tank attached to a MiG-29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip, an AAI spokesperson said.

This is the latest status of flights at Goa Airport

Arrivals:

Indigo 6E-711 Mumbai-Dabolim flight: Delayed (Scheduled arrival was at 3:15 pm)

SG 923 Spice Jet Ahmedabad-Dabolim: Delayed (Scheduled arrival was at 4:30 pm)

SG 455 Spice Jet Mumbai Dabolim: Delayed (Scheduled arrival was at 5:05 pm)

6E 614 Indigo Delhi-Dabolim: Delayed (Scheduled arrival was at 5:15 pm)

Departures

I5 799 Air Asia India Dabolim-New Delhi flight: Delayed (Scheduled departure was at 4:35 pm)

