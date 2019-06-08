Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Goa's app-based cab service GoaMiles welcomes Ola, Uber in the state

Goa's app-based cab service GoaMiles welcomes Ola, Uber in the state

"GoaMiles is not opposing Ola or Uber. That is the decision of the government at the end of the day. We are very comfortable with that," Hemant Prabhu Chodnekar, Operations Manager of GoaMiles told IANS

IANS IANS
Panaji Updated on: June 08, 2019 17:57 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Goa app-based cab service ok with Ola, Uber

Goa's only app-based cab service GoaMiles, which is currently facing a backlash from associations of privately-owned taxis, has welcomed pan-India cab aggregating services like Ola and Uber to the coastal state, stating that such technology-based initiatives would encourage competition and help to provide good service to the customers.

"GoaMiles is not opposing Ola or Uber. That is the decision of the government at the end of the day. We are very comfortable with that," Hemant Prabhu Chodnekar, Operations Manager of GoaMiles told IANS on Saturday.

"We support technology, we believe in technology," Chodnekar also said, when asked if GoaMiles would welcome setting up of Ola and Uber taxi services in Goa.

Ola taxi services were introduced in Goa in 2014 but were soon stopped by the state Transport Department following protests by local taxi operators.

Goa's private taxi associations have been at loggerheads with GoaMiles, accusing the latter of encroaching on their livelihood.

In the last one year, more than a dozen FIRs have been filed by GoaMiles taxi drivers, accusing private taxi operators of assault and giving threats.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also said that any further violence from the private taxi operators would result in strict action by the Goa government.

Several attempts by the state government to install and implement a fare meter system have failed, even as members of taxi lobby have also attacked tour coach buses ferrying foreign tourists, accusing tour operators of depriving them of business.

The state also attracts more than seven million domestic tourists every year, who often face hardship due to overpriced and irregular public transports system.

Also Read | Uber partners with Indian Oil, Paytm; to offer fuel discount to drivers across country

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryOperations restored at Goa Airport, check the flight status | Latest Updates Next StoryPM Modi to get Maldives' highest honour 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen'  