India Test cricketer announces retirement; played BGT, World Test Championship final vs Australia

Visakhapatnam:

Keeper-batter KS Bharat has announced his retirement from India cricketer. The 32-year-old made his international debut in 2023 against Australia in Nagpur. He was brought in a cover for Rishabh Pant, who was out of action following a car accident.

The Visakhapatnam-born featured in seven Test matches for India, contributing 221 runs during that period. However, once Pant returned to the setup and other wicketkeeping options such as Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan came into consideration, his opportunities at the highest level diminished.

Later shifted his focus entirely to domestic cricket with Andhra. His red-ball record in domestic cricket stands out, with 113 First-Class appearances and 6,102 runs, including 11 centuries. Across limited-overs formats as well, he remained a consistent presence, playing 83 List A matches and 91 T20s over the course of his career.

Meanwhile, his biggest career moment arrived in the summer of 2023, when Bharat managed to find a spot in the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia. However, he failed to deliver on the biggest stage, scoring 5 and 23 runs in each innings. India eventually went on to suffer a 209-run defeat at The Oval.

More to follow..