June 4, 2026
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India Test cricketer announces retirement; played BGT, World Test Championship final vs Australia

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

KS Bharat has retired from Indian cricket after playing seven Tests since his 2023 debut as Rishabh Pant’s injury cover. He featured in the WTC final against Australia and later continued in domestic cricket with Andhra, scoring over 6000 First-Class runs.

KS Bharat
KS Bharat Image Source : AFP
Visakhapatnam:

Keeper-batter KS Bharat has announced his retirement from India cricketer. The 32-year-old made his international debut in 2023 against Australia in Nagpur. He was brought in a cover for Rishabh Pant, who was out of action following a car accident.

The Visakhapatnam-born featured in seven Test matches for India, contributing 221 runs during that period. However, once Pant returned to the setup and other wicketkeeping options such as Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan came into consideration, his opportunities at the highest level diminished.

Later shifted his focus entirely to domestic cricket with Andhra. His red-ball record in domestic cricket stands out, with 113 First-Class appearances and 6,102 runs, including 11 centuries. Across limited-overs formats as well, he remained a consistent presence, playing 83 List A matches and 91 T20s over the course of his career.

Meanwhile, his biggest career moment arrived in the summer of 2023, when Bharat managed to find a spot in the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia. However, he failed to deliver on the biggest stage, scoring 5 and 23 runs in each innings. India eventually went on to suffer a 209-run defeat at The Oval. 

More to follow..

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Cricket KS Bharat
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