Will K Annamalai quit BJP and float a new party? Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran responds

Chennai:

Putting an end to all speculations, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Thursday said his predecessor K Annamalai has not spoken to anyone about floating a new party. Nagenthran also said that he has not received any resignation letter from the former president. As the suspense over Annamalai's reported resignation from the BJP to start his own outfit continued, Nagendran clarified that media reports claiming he had quit the party lacked substance.

There is no difference of opinion between us: Nagendran

"As president of the BJP, I have not received any such letter so far. There is no difference of opinion between us. Annamalai has not spoken to anyone about starting a new party. We have not spoken to him about it, and he has not spoken to us," Nagendran told reporters.

Asked about the speculation regarding Annamalai's resignation, Nagendran replied, "I wish my dear brother (Annamalai) on his birthday today. Reports claiming he has resigned are false, lack substance, and are rumours."

K Annamalai says he will share his thoughts on social media tomorrow

In the meantime, former president of Tamil Nadu BJP K Annamalai on Thursday said he would share his thoughts during an interaction on social media on June 5. He is likely to explain his visit to the national capital and clarify speculation over his resignation from the party to launch his own outfit.

"Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation," Annamalai said on 'X', posting links to his social media interaction.

We will sit down and talk in two days: Annamalai

Before leaving for New Delhi on June 1, he told reporters at the airport"please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days" when reporters pressed about the buzz that he is heading to the national capital to meet party chief Nitin Nabin, as he planned to quit the party.

His remarks came amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move. Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

The high political shift comes after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.

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