Former Delhi BJP President Mange Ram Garg passes away

Former Delhi BJP President Mange Ram Garg passed away at 7.30 am Sunday morning.

Who was Mange Ram Garg

Mange Ram Garg was a former member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, who was elected in 2003. Garg had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1958 and had entered politics when he contested the municipal polls in 1983. He, however, did not emerge victorious in the polls.

Mange Ram Garg had thrice contested the Assembly elections but managed to register a win only in 2003.

Garg had held a number of positions in the party, which included treasurer, district president and the BJP Delhi President in 1997.

