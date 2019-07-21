Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away, last rites to be held at Nigam Bodh Ghat today

Image Source : INDIA TV Last rites of Sheila Dikshit to be performed today in Delhi

Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday in New Delhi. Sheila Dikshit had been ill for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. According to the hospital, she passed away at 3.55 pm following a cardiac arrest, at the age of 81 years.

Sheila Dikshit's body was kept at her sister's residence in Nizamuddin, where several politicians and supporters paid her tributes.

Sheila Dikshit's last rites will be performed at 2.30 pm today at Nigam Bodh Ghat.

According to the doctors at Escorts Fortis, Sheila Dikshit had suffered a cardiac arrest at 3:15 pm and was put on a ventilator at. She passed away peacefully at 3:55 pm, they said.

Here is the full text of text from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi

"Mrs Sheila Dixit was brought in the morning on July 20, 2019 to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi, in a critical condition with cardiac arrest. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 pm on July 20, 2019."

The senior-most Congress leader in Delhi unit, Sheila Dikshit had served as the chief minister of Delhi for 15 years. She was also very close to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a two-day state mourning was announced by Delhi government over the passing away of Sheila Dikshit.

"Delhi government has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Sheila Dikshit. She will be accorded a state funeral," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted.

