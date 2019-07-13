Delhi: 3 dead as massive fire erupts at rubber factory in Shahdara

At least 3 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday. The incident was reported from Jhilmil area, officials said.
According to the fire department, several casualties may be reported into the incident.
A call regarding the blaze was made to the fire officials at nearly 9:25 am after which 31 fire tenders had rushed to the spot.
The cause of the fire was yet not known.
More details are awaited.
