Delhi: 3 dead as massive fire erupts at rubber factory in Shahdara

Three people have been killed after a major fire erupted at a rubber factory in Delhi's Shahdara. Nearly 31 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the fire was yet not known.

New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2019 12:31 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Massive fire erupts at rubber factory in Jhilmil

At least 3 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday. The incident was reported from Jhilmil area, officials said. 

According to the fire department, several casualties may be reported into the incident. 

A call regarding the blaze was made to the fire officials at nearly 9:25 am after which 31 fire tenders had rushed to the spot. 

The cause of the fire was yet not known. 

More details are awaited. 

Watch TV Coverage

