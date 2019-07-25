Image Source : PTI Over 6,000 fined in Delhi for pressure horns, modified silencers

In a bid to curb noise pollution in the city, 6,315 motorists were prosecuted for using pressure horns and 56 for modified silencers between June 4 and July 22, said a report filed by Delhi Police before the High Court.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Ad. CP) Traffic, B.K. Singh submitted the report before a division bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar while it was hearing a petition filed by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of Justice for Rights Foundation on Wednesday.

The petitioner stated that pressure horns and modified silencers (especially on Bullet motorcycles) are a source of great nuisance and that the problem is especially rampant during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

Speaking to IANS over phone, Singh said: "The use of pressure horns and modified silencers are already an offence."

"The High Court had asked us if we were removing the pressure horns from motorbikes, so to answer this we have filed an affidavit. We check vehicles and if we find them fitted with modified silencers or pressure horns, we remove these and slap a heavy challan on the rider," the senior police official added.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on October 17.

