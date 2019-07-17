Image Source : PTI Delhi government releases Rs 109 crore to MCDs to fight dengue, chikungunya

The Delhi government has released Rs 109 crore to all three municipal corporations here for dealing with vector borne diseases, such as dengue and chikungunya, in the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the government, the funds have been released following the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the urban development department.

Kejriwal directed the department to tell the BJP-led three municipal corporations -- south, north and east -- that there should be no excuse in dealing with dengue and chikungunya.

In a statement, the government said Kejriwal directed the department to take all necessary steps to ensure proper utilisation of funds so that preventive steps, like house-to-house visits of MCDs staff to check spread of mosquitoes, are carried out.

North and East MCDs have been given Rs 57.15 crore and Rs 28.4 crore respectively while South Delhi Municipal Corporation got 23.57 crore under the health head.

In the past, the AAP government and the BJP-led municipal corporations have been at loggerheads on a range of issues, including strike of sanitation workers due to lack of funds.

Apart from this, under the education head, the government has released around Rs 46.75 crore to East, North and South MCDs.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have got Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 22.5 crore respectively while the SDMC has been given Rs 11.75 crore under same head.

