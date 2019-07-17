9 dead, 25 injured in Sonbhadra as violence breaks out over land dispute; CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance

At least nine people were killed and 25 others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra after violence broke out in the region over a land dispute.

The incident took place in Ubha village when guns came out during the altercation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased persons. He further directed District Magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured.

The chief minister has also ordered the DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure very effective action to catch the culprits.

