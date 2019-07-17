BJP expels Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion for drunken gun dance

BJP expels Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion

The BJP on Wednesday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after a purported video of the legislator brandishing guns and dancing at a house party became viral on social media.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni told reporters that the party has taken cognizance of his serial public misconduct and expelled him for six years.

The MLA was issued a show-cause notice by the state leaders after the video appeared.

He was already suspended from the party for earlier instances of an alleged misdemeanour.

