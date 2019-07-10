'Is drinking alcohol and keeping licensed gun crime?' asks suspended BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion

Commenting on his viral video in which he is seen brandishing guns, suspended BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion on Wednesday said that it is “conspiracy.”

“This is a conspiracy. They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I'm not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone. What's the crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping licensed gun a crime?” asked Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, reported ANI.

Champion landed in fresh trouble as a video went viral showing him dancing with guns in his hands during a get-together at a house. The BJP now considering expelling him.

In the purported video, the Khanpur MLA is seen dancing to a popular Bollywood number with two revolvers in his hands and a carbine hanging from his shoulder. He is seen sipping his drink from a glass as his friends cheer him on.

BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said the party strongly condemns the MLA's behaviour and strict action will be taken against him.

According to sources, the party is considering expelling Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.

The BJP had last month suspended Champion from the party for three months on charges of indiscipline.

The suspension had followed a preliminary investigation by the party into charges of indiscipline and that of threatening a journalist at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.

The controversial legislator was in the news a couple of months ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Champion was among Congress MLAs who had rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

