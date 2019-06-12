Cyclone Vayu: Indian Navy on standby notice

Indian Navy is on standby notice in view of Cyclone Vayu. The cyclone intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Following preparatory actions have been initiated
- State Administration, local District authorities and Indian Coast Guard authorities have been directed to caution fishermen against proceeding to sea and take all necessary precautions in view of inclement weather.
- Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks and relief material have been embarked on board nominated ships of the Command and are ready to be deployed at short notice.
- Indian Navy ships operating at sea and aircraft/Helicopters on routine sorties have been directed to inform fishing vessels operating at sea and advise them to return to harbour.
- Indian Navy Diving and Rescue Teams and Relief Material have been kept standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required.
- Medical teams and facilities at Indian Naval Hospital Asvini at Mumbai are standby to handle medical emergencies.
- P8I and IL aircraft are standby to undertake SAR missions as required.
- Headquarters, Offshore Defence and Advisory Group has also issued an advisory on cyclone 'Vayu' to all offshore platforms.
