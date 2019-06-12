Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
Cyclone Vayu: Indian Navy on standby notice

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks and relief material have been embarked on board nominated ships of the Command and are ready to be deployed at short notice.

New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 12:01 IST
Indian Navy is on standby notice in view of Cyclone Vayu. The cyclone intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Following preparatory actions have been initiated

  • State Administration, local District authorities and Indian Coast Guard authorities have been directed to caution fishermen against proceeding to sea and take all necessary precautions in view of inclement weather.
  • Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks and relief material have been embarked on board nominated ships of the Command and are ready to be deployed at short notice.
  • Indian Navy ships operating at sea and aircraft/Helicopters on routine sorties have been directed to inform fishing vessels operating at sea and advise them to return to harbour.
  • Indian Navy Diving and Rescue Teams and Relief Material have been kept standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required.
  • Medical teams and facilities at Indian Naval Hospital Asvini at Mumbai are standby to handle medical emergencies.
  • P8I and IL aircraft are standby to undertake SAR missions as required.
  • Headquarters, Offshore Defence and Advisory Group has also issued an advisory on cyclone 'Vayu' to all offshore platforms.

