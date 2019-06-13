Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
  4. Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Helpline numbers, evacuation details and other safety measures from Gujarat

Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Cyclone Vayu will hit the coast near Veraval in Gujarat Thursday morning. While NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams, Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and the Air Force are kept on standby. Flight operations at five airports in Gujarat will remain suspended for 24 hours from midnight in order to minimise damage and inconvenience to passengers. Similarly, Railways has cancelled 70 trains and will short terminate 28 others due to Cyclone Vayu. Schools, colleges and educational institutions have been shut and tourists on the Gujarat coast asked to steer out at the earliest. For more information, and latest updates on Cyclone Vayu, keep following our Live blog:

Live Updates

12:52 | Flight operations suspended at 5 major Gujarat airports

The Airports Authority of India has said that flight operations will remain suspended at five airports in Gujarat for 24 hours from  midnight Wednesday in order to minimise the damage to airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to Cyclone  Vayu. Flight operations will remain suspended in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla airports, the Airports Authority of  India (AAI) said. Directors of AAI's Bhuj and Jamnagar airports have been asked to write to the Indian Air Force to suspend  operations of civil flights from these two airports also. 

12:45 | Control room helplines for the 10 districts likely to get affected

District Control Room Helpline Number
Dwarka 02833 - 232125
Jamnagar 0288 - 2553404
Porbandar 0286 - 2220800
Dahod 02673 - 239277
Navsari +91 2637 259 401
Panchmahal +91 2672 242 536
Chhota udaipur +91 2669 233 021
Kutch  02832 - 250080
Rajkot 0281 - 2471573
Aravalli +91 2774 250 221

 

12:41 | 

12:28 | Details on evacuation from areas expected to get affected

A total of 2,02,014 people have been evacuated till 6 pm from 10 districts of Gujarat.

 
12:23 | Rail schedule has been disrupted because of 'Vayu'

Ahead of Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat, the Western Railway has decided to fully cancel operation of 15 mainline trains, while 16 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure.

 

12:06 | 52 NDRF teams pre-positioned for rescue, relief

NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams, comprising around 45 rescuers each, for rescue and relief operations. The teams are equipped with  boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment. The Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and the Air Force units have also been put on standby  while aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance. 10 columns of the Indian Army have been Army have been kept on  standy. Warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy have been kept on standby as well. 

12:04 | ONGC puts western offshore installations on high alert

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has put its installations in the western offshore on high alert and restricted helicopter  sorties. Two emergency control rooms have been set up in Mumbai and Hazira in Gujarat to keep a close watch on the situation as it  develops. Helicopters and a multi-support vessel (MSV) have been kept on standby for any rescue and relief operation that may be  warranted post Cyclone Vayu hits landfall.

 

12:02 am | Over 3 lakh people evacuated in Gujarat, Diu

Authorities have evacuated about 3.1 lakh people living in the low-lying areas. The state government said the cyclone is likely to  affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.

 

Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Over 3.1 lakh people have been evacuated in Gujarat and Diu ahead of "very severe" cyclone Vayu. The cyclone will hit the coast near Veraval with a wind speed of 145 to 155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning of June 13. While NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams, Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and the Air Force are kept on standby. Flight operations at five airports in Gujarat will remain suspended for 24 hours from midnight in order to minimise damage and inconvenience to passengers. Similarly, Railways has cancelled 70 trains and will short terminate 28 others due to Cyclone Vayu. Schools, colleges and educational institutions have been shut and tourists on the Gujarat coast asked to steer out at the earliest. For more information, and latest updates on Cyclone Vayu, keep following our Live blog:

 

