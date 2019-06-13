Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Helpline numbers, evacuation details and other safety measures from Gujarat

Gujarat braces up for Cyclone Vayu: Catch latest updates.

12:52 | Flight operations suspended at 5 major Gujarat airports

The Airports Authority of India has said that flight operations will remain suspended at five airports in Gujarat for 24 hours from midnight Wednesday in order to minimise the damage to airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to Cyclone Vayu. Flight operations will remain suspended in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla airports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. Directors of AAI's Bhuj and Jamnagar airports have been asked to write to the Indian Air Force to suspend operations of civil flights from these two airports also.

12:45 | Control room helplines for the 10 districts likely to get affected

District Control Room Helpline Number Dwarka 02833 - 232125 Jamnagar 0288 - 2553404 Porbandar 0286 - 2220800 Dahod 02673 - 239277 Navsari +91 2637 259 401 Panchmahal +91 2672 242 536 Chhota udaipur +91 2669 233 021 Kutch 02832 - 250080 Rajkot 0281 - 2471573 Aravalli +91 2774 250 221

12:28 | Details on evacuation from areas expected to get affected

A total of 2,02,014 people have been evacuated till 6 pm from 10 districts of Gujarat.

A total of 2,02,014 people have been evacuated till 6 pm from 10 districts of Gujarat. #CycloneVayu is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva as a very severe cyclonic storm tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/jDEwSldn2A — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

12:23 | Rail schedule has been disrupted because of 'Vayu'

Ahead of Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat, the Western Railway has decided to fully cancel operation of 15 mainline trains, while 16 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure.

12:06 | 52 NDRF teams pre-positioned for rescue, relief

NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams, comprising around 45 rescuers each, for rescue and relief operations. The teams are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment. The Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and the Air Force units have also been put on standby while aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance. 10 columns of the Indian Army have been Army have been kept on standy. Warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy have been kept on standby as well.

12:04 | ONGC puts western offshore installations on high alert

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has put its installations in the western offshore on high alert and restricted helicopter sorties. Two emergency control rooms have been set up in Mumbai and Hazira in Gujarat to keep a close watch on the situation as it develops. Helicopters and a multi-support vessel (MSV) have been kept on standby for any rescue and relief operation that may be warranted post Cyclone Vayu hits landfall.

12:02 am | Over 3 lakh people evacuated in Gujarat, Diu

Authorities have evacuated about 3.1 lakh people living in the low-lying areas. The state government said the cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.

