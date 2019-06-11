Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat coast on Thursday: Here's how the city is bracing up

Cyclone Vayu to strike Gujarat soon; Here is everything you need to do

Cyclone Vayu is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday with the NDRF swinging into action to brace up for the impending cyclonic storm. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu requesting them to take all precautionary measures with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and there is early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall.

Gujarat and Diu authorities have planned to evacuate about three lakh people from identified vulnerable areas starting Wednesday morning. The evacuated people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters.

Here is everything you need to know about Cyclone Vayu:

A deep depression over the Arabian Sea which brewed over the past two days has intensified into a cyclonic storm which we are calling ‘Vayu’.

It is expected to hit the coast of Gujarat in the early hours of June 13.

Cyclone Vayu is likely to have wind speed as high as 135 kmph.

#CycloneVayu : It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during the early morning of 13th June 2019.



IMD pic.twitter.com/EcpQpRpw0h — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 11, 2019

The cyclone is expected to hit Gujarat between Porbandar and Mahuva.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Gujarat.

Low lying coastal areas like Kutch, Devbhoomi, Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar are likely to be the worst affected by Vayu.

Heavy Rainfall Warning:



IMD pic.twitter.com/JiCYHj3kvE — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 11, 2019

The Gujarat government is on high alert

National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday morning.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea in the next few days while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 26 teams, comprising about 45 personnel each, and the rescuers are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment.

NDRF is also moving another 10 teams as requested by the Gujarat government.

Steps are being taken towards maintaining all basic necessities like power, drinking water, health, food etc.

The ministry is in continuous touch with the state governments and Union territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Daman and Diu, which may be affected due to the cyclone.

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.

Cyclone causes immense damage. Before it hits your region, follow these do's and don'ts of a cyclone and protect the people around you. Take actions before hand.#BeSmartBePrepared #CycloneVayu #NDMA pic.twitter.com/sT4mRWOHWL — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 11, 2019

Cyclone Vayu: Here's what you need to do

Drink boiled, chlorinated water

Keep doors and windows shut

Switch off electrical mains and gas connection

Don’t venture out in the sea

Keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place

Listen to radio, read newspapers, watch television for weather updates

Keep mobile phones charged for emergency situations