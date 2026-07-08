Sourav Ganguly set to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, thanks ICC, Jay Shah

Kolkata:

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, earning one of cricket's highest individual recognitions on his 54th birthday. With that, the southpaw will become the 12th Indian and the 10th Indian men's cricketer to receive the honour, with the formal induction set to take place during the ICC ceremony on Saturday, July 11, following the governing body's annual conference.

Notably, Ganguly will join a distinguished list of Indian cricket greats already enshrined in the Hall of Fame, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Vinoo Mankad, Diana Edulji, Neetu David and MS Dhoni.

The former India skipper reacted to the announcement with a message of gratitude on social media, thanking the International Cricket Council and its chairman, Jay Shah.

"Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay Shah for inducting me into the Hall of Fame. It's a huge honour. One of the 10 Indians to be inducted into the Hall of Fame ever. Amazing to be a part of some great names," he wrote.

Ganguly’s legendary career

Ganguly's international career established him as one of India's most influential cricketers, both as a prolific batter and as a captain who reshaped the team's approach during the early 2000s. Across all three formats, he has amassed 18,575 international runs and registered 38 centuries.

His Test career produced 7,212 runs from 113 matches at an average of 42.17, including 16 hundreds. In ODIs, the Behala-born accumulated 11,363 runs in 311 appearances at an average of 41.02 and hit 22 centuries.

After his retirement from cricket, Ganguly became an administrator, serving the BCCI as its president. He is currently heading the Cricket Association of Bengal and is also the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20. Under his guidance, the team qualified for the final in the last edition. Ganguly is also a very popular anchor in regional media.

As things stand, the 54-year-old is also reported to be taking over the charge of Delhi Capitals next season. He is likely to be named as the head coach, with Yuvraj Singh, his former colleague, as the batting coach.

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