Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat on Thursday, NDRF teams on alert

Cyclone Vayu Updates: A deep depression over the Arabian Sea which brewed over the past two days has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13 morning, the India Meteorological Department said. Cyclone 'Vayu' is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. Cyclone Vayu is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometers per hour during early morning of June 13.

Cyclone Vayu to make landfall in Gujarat:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that cyclone 'Vayu' is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat with storm surge with a height of about 1.0- 1.5 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall. The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins since April 9 to all the concerned states.

Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat on Thursday, NDRF teams on alert

Cyclone Vayu: IMD issues warning of heavy rains, puts Gujarat on alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday morning. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.

Cyclone Vayu preparations: NDRF in action

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Vayu which is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat. Officials were directed to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 26 teams, comprising about 45 personnel each, and the rescuers are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment. NDRF is also moving another 10 teams as requested by the Gujarat government.

Shah has directed senior officials to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water and their immediate restoration in the event of damages caused to them. The ministry is in continuous touch with the state governments and Union territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Daman and Diu, which may be affected due to the cyclone.

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance. Shah also gave instruction for round the clock functioning of control rooms.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and senior officers of the IMD and the MHA. Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha has also convened a meeting of National Crisis Management Committee later in the day to review the preparedness of states and central agencies. Chief secretary of Gujarat and advisor to the administrator of Diu are scheduled to attend the meeting.