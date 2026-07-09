US carries out another round of strikes on Iran, Trump says 'it will get much worse'

Washington:

The US military launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump threatened to unleash more military action against Iran after saying that the Iranian attacks signaled the end of the ceasefire.

In a post shared on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," it added.

Around 10 explosions were heard in Chabahar and the nearby coastal city of Konarak, Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

'It will get much worse': Trump

Meanwhile, Trump warned Iran that American military action would intensify if Tehran continues attacks on commercial vessels. He also shared an image of the aftermath of US strikes in Chabahar, Iran.

"This is in retaliation for yesterday's attacks on cargo ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )US President Donald Trump's post

Trump, who is known for sending mixed messages about his intentions, has repeatedly threatened to escalate strikes against Iran, only to pull back after claiming diplomatic progress. He said Wednesday that the US would "probably hit them hard again tonight," and later added that the latest back-and-forth fighting would not result in "long-term" military action.

Strikes raise fears that war could resume

The latest exchange of fire raised fears that the war in Iran could reignite, and Trump fuelled those concerns by saying the interim agreement to pause fighting was "over," although he added that he would allow negotiations to continue.

Attacks have repeatedly threatened the shaky ceasefire, but Trump's comments added new uncertainty, and oil prices shot up after he spoke. A renewed conflict could engulf the wider Middle East and would likely again halt energy shipments through the strait that are crucial to the global economy.

"For me, I think it's over," Trump said when asked about the status of the ceasefire. He added that US representatives can continue negotiations, but he cast doubt on the outcome. "They can talk, but I think they're wasting their time," he said.

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