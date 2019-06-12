Cyclone Vayu: List of trains cancelled in Gujarat

Ahead of Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat, the Western Railway has decided to fully cancel operation of 15 mainline trains, while 16 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure. The move comes as the state management is bracing up to deal with Cyclone Vayu. Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas. All Western Railways passenger and mail trains to Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham stations will be short-terminated or cancelled from 6 pm on Wednesday till Friday morning. The Western Railways has also planned to run a special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate people from those areas. Special trains with six to 10 coaches each will also be kept ready at the nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions.

Cyclone Vayu: List of trains cancelled in Gujarat

Cyclone Vayu: List of trains cancelled in Gujarat

Cyclone Vayu: List of trains cancelled in Gujarat

Cyclone Vayu will hit the coast near Veraval as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 145 to 155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning of June 13. The cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.