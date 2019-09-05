CBI to get centralised technology vertical by 2020  

Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
The Rs 99 crore CTV would provide real-time support in investigation with access to data warehouses, equipped with big data analytics, data mining tools, said Jitendra Singh, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Minister, here on Thursday.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 20:06 IST
The government has decided to set up a centralised technology vertical (CTV) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to handle complex financial crimes, like 2G scam, coal block irregularities, Ponzi schemes and capital market scams.

The Rs 99 crore CTV would provide real-time support in investigation with access to data warehouses, equipped with big data analytics, data mining tools, said Jitendra Singh, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Minister, here on Thursday.

The CTV would be operational by next year, said the Minister while speaking at the first National Conference on Cybercrime Investigation and Forensics, organised by the CBI at its headquarters.

"It will help in getting real-time information for the benefit of interrogators," Singh said.

Stating that tackling cyber crime can't be left to the CBI alone, Singh urged non-government organisations and activists to join this crusade to counter cyber crime by changing the mindset of masses.

Former CBI Director Anil Sinha had mooted the proposal for CTV in 2015.

 

