Chidambaram's CBI custody in INX Media case to continue till Sept 5: SC

Image Source : PTI Chidambaram's CBI custody in INX Media case to continue till Sep 5, says SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday said the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram would continue till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case.

The apex court asked Chidambaram's counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, which they had filed before the trial court on Monday and is scheduled to be heard during the day, till September 5.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it would on September 5 hear Chidambaram's plea in which he has challenged the non-bailable warrant issued against him as well as the subsequent trial court's orders remanding him in the CBI custody.

While posting the matter for hearing on Thursday, the bench said: "We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court".

