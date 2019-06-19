Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
  Proud of who you have become over the years: Capt Amarinder to Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also wished good health and long life to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 14:54 IST
Captain Amarinder Singh with Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : TWITTER/@CAPT_AMARINDER

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished good health and long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you," Singh tweeted.

"May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life," the chief minister said.

