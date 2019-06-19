Proud of who you have become over the years: Capt Amarinder to Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : TWITTER/@CAPT_AMARINDER Captain Amarinder Singh with Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished good health and long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you," Singh tweeted.

Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend Rajiv in you. May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life. pic.twitter.com/7jXU7Vk9m8 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 19, 2019

"May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life," the chief minister said.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also wished good health and long life to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.