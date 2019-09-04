Bombay-Delhi IndiGo flight stranded on runway for over 7 hours; passengers had no water, fell unconscious

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
​A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight continued to be stranded on the Mumbai airport runway for more than seven hours. According to reports, flight 6E-6097 was scheduled to leave Mumbai at 3:15 pm and land in Delhi at 5:30 pm today.

Mumbai Updated on: September 04, 2019 22:48 IST
A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight continued to be stranded on the Mumbai airport runway for more than seven hours. According to reports, flight 6E-6097 was scheduled to leave Mumbai at 3:15 pm and land in Delhi at 5:30 pm today. According to FlightAware website, the plane departed only at 9:55 pm on Wednesday. 

"Passengers of Indigo Mumbai-Delhi flight, suffering from past 6 hours on Mumbai airport. Flight is not taking off nor passengers are allowed to go out. What the hell is happening here?,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user complained saying that the passengers didn't even have water to drink and some even fell unconscious. 

