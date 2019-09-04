Bombay-Delhi IndiGo flight stranded on runway for over 7 hours; passengers had no water, fell unconscious

Bombay-Delhi IndiGo flight stranded on runway for over 7 hours

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight continued to be stranded on the Mumbai airport runway for more than seven hours. According to reports, flight 6E-6097 was scheduled to leave Mumbai at 3:15 pm and land in Delhi at 5:30 pm today. According to FlightAware website, the plane departed only at 9:55 pm on Wednesday.

"Passengers of Indigo Mumbai-Delhi flight, suffering from past 6 hours on Mumbai airport. Flight is not taking off nor passengers are allowed to go out. What the hell is happening here?,” a Twitter user wrote.

Passengers of indigo mumbai-delhi flight, suffering from past 6 hours on mumbai airport. Flight is not taking off nor passengers are allowed to go out.. What the hell is happening here? @IndiGo6E @MumbaiPolice @abpnewshindi — Pooja Rathi (@PoojaRathijpr) September 4, 2019

Another Twitter user complained saying that the passengers didn't even have water to drink and some even fell unconscious.

An Indigo flight from Mumbai to Delhi People Stuck in flight from last more than 6 Hours People Don't have even water to drink Some people are Unconscious in flight this is Plane Arrested Shame on Indigo — Ravinder Sharma (@Ravinde16395386) September 4, 2019

@DGCAIndia sir what is happening with Indigo flight 6E6097. The passengers are locked in the flight! Why don't u cancel the license of such pathetic airlines? It may lead to mass genocide. — #Indian🇮🇳 (@_mumbhau_) September 4, 2019

ALSO READ | Flight diverted to Bengaluru due to wind, rain

ALSO READ | Air India faces fuel supply cut, flights to get hit this week

ALSO READ | Dead bird on Mumbai airport runway delays two incoming flights