Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE / Barrel of T-90 battle tank explodes during practice session in Pokhran firing range

The barrel of a T-90 battle tank of the Indian Army exploded during a war exercise session in the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a defence spokesperson said Thursday.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said the incident took place on Wednesday when the barrel of the tank exploded with a huge bang.

However, no loss of life was reported, he said.

Colonel Ghosh said a court of inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

