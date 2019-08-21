Mobile Metallic Ramp designed by DRDO set to boost strategic mobility of Indian Army

Image Source : AP Image for representation

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has designed an all-new Metallic Mobile Ramp (MMR) for the Indian Army. The ramp is sure to improve manoeuvrability of mechanised vehicles and divisions and help overall mobility and speed of operations of Indian Army. In a recently held ceremony, DRDO handed over the design to Indian Army.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Devraj Anbu and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were present at the ceremony.

The Mobile Metallic Ramp (MMR) designed by the DRDO has a load-bearing capacity of 70 metric tonnes. A premier research laboratory of DRDO has designed and developed the Metallic Mobile Ramp. The laboratory is known as Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).

The Indian Army had conveyed its requirements to DRDO and the ramp was made according to the provided specifications. The Indian Army wanted to reduce mobility time for mobilising armoured vehicles.

The ramp is going to help the strategic mobility of the mechanised units and formations of the army. The design of the ramp is such that it can be easily assembled and disassembled.

