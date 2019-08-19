Indian Army denies Shehla Rashid's allegations on military; complaint filed seeking her arrest

Image Source : ANI Shehla Rashid

Alok Srivastava, a Supreme Court lawyer on Monday filed a criminal complaint against JNU student leader Shehla Rashid, seeking her arrest for allegedly spreading fake news against Indian Army and the government. Shehla in a series of tweets on Saturday alleged the Indian Army of torturing Kashmiris, which later was denied by the military.

The complaint copy stated that Rashid is deliberately and intentionally spreading fake news with the intention to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the country. It further stated that her tweets are being shared by many Twitter users on international platforms, causing irreparable injury to the reputation of India.

The complainant alleged that she has intended to excite disaffection towards the government, which is prima facie an offence of sedition under Section 124-A of IPC.

"Rashid has further committed offences of 'promoting enmity between the classes' under Sections 153, 153-A, 504, 505 of IPC and Information Technology Act 2002 amongst others," read the complaint copy.

The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".

"Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population," the Army stated.

In a series of tweets, Rashid had on Sunday said, "People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on the complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."

In another post, she wrote, "Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc."

Rashid also claimed that in Shopian, four men were called into the "Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured)."

"A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," she wrote.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open today in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

"We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal said while addressing a press conference.

He said the process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well.

Kansal said the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations on Sunday as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

