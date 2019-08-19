Image Source : INDIA TV 2 people stranded in raging Tawi in Jammu, IAF conducts rescue

Two people were stranded amid raging waters of Tawi River in Jammu on Monday.

The Indian Air Force is attempting to rescue the two using Mi-17 helicopters.

Heavy rainfall has disrupted life across the Jammu region, causing damage to several houses and roads.

Similarly, landslides shut many roads while several nomadic families got trapped in flash floods. Several areas were waterlogged, causing difficulties for the people in the state.

