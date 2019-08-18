Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, weather turns pleasant

Delhiites on Sunday woke up to a pleasant weather with heavy rainfall lashing the national capital.

The temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

Intense clouding could be seen engulfing Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

The weatherman has forecast moderate to heavy rains with few spells of thundershowers during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Last night, the national capital received rainfall, after which water got logged on the streets.

ALSO READ: Delhi likely to receive heavy rains on weekend

ALSO READ: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi, waterlogging causes inconvenience to people visiting Red Fort

Watch | Monsoon 2019: Floods, landslides kill more than 300