Baba Ramdev: Congress lost Lok Sabha polls because Rahul Gandhi does not do yoga

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who started a revolution of yoga not only in India but also across the world. He is busy in preparation of International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21.

Ramdev claimed yoga brings ache din-slogans of the ruling BJP party in during the 2014 general elections. Also, he praised PM Narendra Modi for popularising yoga. Baba Ramdev, also the founder of Patanjali Ayurved, took a dig at Gandhi family.

Yoga Guru attributed Congress had a massive loss in Lok Sabha election because party president Rahul Gandhi does not practice yoga.

He said, "Modi ji publicly yog karte hai. Luke chupe Nehruji aur Indiraji yog karte the. Unke aane wale pidi ne yog nahi kiya isliye unki rajniti gadbad ho gayi. Yog karne walo ke acche din aate hai (Modi ji does yoga publicly. [Jawaharlal] Nehru and Indira [Gandhi] used to do yoga surreptitiously. But their successor [Rahul} did not do yoga, which is why his politics went haywire. Those who do yoga, see acche din)."

Yoga Guru Ramdev's statement seems to be in contrast with what he had said a year ago. "Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi practice yoga regularly. Rahul and I are on friendly terms," Ramdev had said speaking at a television channel event to celebrate yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known as yoga enthusiast. Last year ahead of yoga day, he had released a nearly two-minute-long video of him doing yoga on the lawns of his Lok Kalyan Marg home. Soon after, it went viral on social kick-starting a fitness challenge trend.