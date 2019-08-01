Ayodhya land dispute case: Mediation panel to submit status report in Supreme Court today

Image Source : PTI Mediation panel to submit status report in Ayodhya case

The mediation panel working to find an amicable solution to Ayodhya land dispute case is slated to submit its status report in the Supreme Court on Thursday. The panel is likely to submit the report in a sealed envelope.

A status report was submitted to the Supreme Court earlier this month after which the top court had directed the panel to submit the next status report.

The court, at that time, had also said the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case will be taken up on August 2. However, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hear the matter on August 3.

The three-member mediation panel was set up by the Supreme Court in March 2019. The panel was set up with an aim to find an amicable solution to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.

The mediation panel is headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and includes spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar and Advocate Sriram Panchu.

