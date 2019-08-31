Image Source : PTI/FILE Assam NRC final list 2019: How and where to check name on National Register of Citizens

Assam NRC final list 2019: The National Register of Citizen or NRC final citizens' list in Assam has been published at all NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) across Assam and on www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in online on August 31, 2019.

The Assam NRC list is intended to identify legal residents--who were able to prove their citizenship and weed out illegal immigrants from the state. Assam is the only state to have a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The NRC list, first published in Assam in 1951, has been updated to segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after March 1971.

Assam NRC final list 2019: How and where to check your name on National Register of Citizens

The draft NRC containing names of 28,983,677 out of 32,991,384 applicants was published on July 30 last year. As many as 40.7 lakh people were left out from the draft NRC. In the list published in June 2019, over one lakh more people were excluded. Around 36 lakh people have filed "claims" for the inclusion of their names in the final NRC

The Union government is reviewing the state's preparedness to handle the law and order issue that might arise as a reaction from those left out of the NRC. The status of all NRC applicants will be available online from 7 September 2019.

NRC ASSAM FINAL LIST: Here's how to check your name on nrcassam.nic.in

1. Visit the official website of NRC - nrcassam.nic.in

2. Click on the tab which says 'complete draft NRC is now active'

3. Enter your ARN to check your name (Your ARN number is printed on the front page of your NRC form)

4. Enter the CAPTCHA code and hit on search

5. Your name would be displayed on the screen if it has been included in the final NRC list.

