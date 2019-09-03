Arun Jaitley's prayer meet: India pays tributes to one of its finest leaders

Prayer meet in Arun Jaitley’s memory today

Union ministers, NDA functionaries and BJP leaders attended a condolence prayer meet held in the memory of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday.

The prayer meet was held at Talkatora Stadium.

Those in attendance paid tribute to the departed leader and remembered his legacy. Singer Anup Jalota was on stage. In his soulful voice, he sang prayers and songs in memory of Arun Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley, the erudite, modern-day politicians who carried out many responsibilities in the central government left for heavens on August 24. He was man Friday for NDA governments right from the days of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He handled many portfolios like Finance, Law, Information & Broadcast to name a few.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley's statue will be installed in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar also said that Jaitley's birth anniversary will every year be celebrated as a state function.

On August 27, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in the memory of Arun Jaitley, had decided to rechristen Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium.

