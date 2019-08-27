Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium

Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 17:05 IST
The Feroz Shah Kotla stadium will be renamed as Arun Jaitley stadium in the memory of the former DDCA president, who passed away on Saturday.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday decided to rechristen Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in the memory of its former president who passed away on Saturday.

The renaming will take place on September 12 at a function where a stand at the Kotla will be named after India captain Virat Kohli as announced earlier.

Speaking on this initiative, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said: "It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud."

Taking to Twitter, the DDCA president wrote, "In a fitting tribute to its former President #ArunJaitley, Delhi and District Cricket Association has decided to name Ferozeshah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The stadium will be named Arun Jaitley stadium, the name of the ground will remain as Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

"The renaming function will be held on Sept 12 at Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Home Minister @AmitShah will be chief guest, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, @KirenRijiju will be guest of honour."

Jaitley, during his tenure at DDCA, is credited with renovating the stadium into a modern facility, increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans besides constructing world-class dressing rooms.

The function, to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will be graced by the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

