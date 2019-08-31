Statue of Arun Jaitley to be installed in Bihar, announces Nitish Kumar

Image Source : PTI/FILE Arun Jaitley's statue to be installed in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley's statue will be installed in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar also said that Jaitley's birth anniversary will every year be celebrated as a state function.

Earlier on August 27, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had decided to rechristen Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The renaming will take place on September 12 at a function where a stand at the Kotla will be named after India captain Virat Kohli as announced earlier.

Speaking on this initiative, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said: "It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud."

Taking to Twitter, the DDCA president wrote, "In a fitting tribute to its former President #ArunJaitley, Delhi and District Cricket Association has decided to name Ferozeshah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The stadium will be named Arun Jaitley stadium, the name of the ground will remain as Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

Arun Jaitley breathed his last at Delhi's AIIMS on August 24, 2019. He was 66.

