Hardik Pandya goes bald, sports new look as he offers prayers at Venkateswara Swamy temple | Watch

New Delhi:

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made headlines after he was spotted with a completely shaved head while offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. It is worth noting that Pandya was accompanied by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

It is interesting to note that Pandya attempted the temple's Suprabhatam Seva. Photos and videos of the couple visiting that temple have been making the rounds all over social media.

With many wondering why Hardik Pandya shaved his head, it is worth noting that there is a ritual in the Tirumala temple to donate hair. Speaking of Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder is currently working on making his comeback in the Indian team.

It is interesting to note that Pandya missed the ODI series against Afghanistan due to injury, which saw him not travel to England as well. With the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, Pandya’s fitness would be key for India, and it could be interesting to see when he makes his comeback.

Pandya on his way to make injury comeback

It is interesting to note that Pandya sustained a stiff back and thigh injury, which saw him miss the series against Afghanistan. Furthermore, he ended up missing the T20I and ODI series against England and did not feature in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe as well.

Recent reports also suggested that Pandya has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) CoE (Centre of Excellence), and he could be all set to feature in India’s upcoming white-ball matches.

As for the Indian team’s upcoming assignments, the Shubman Gill-led side is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides will meet in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15.

Furthermore, the second Test of the series will be played in Colombo from August 23, and team India will look to put in their best performance in hopes of registering a win and staying in contention to reach the WTC (WorldTest Championship) final.

Also Read:

Kuldeep Yadav dominates Ben Stokes, ensures comfortable win for Yorkshire in One-Day Cup