Guess you want Kashmiris to sacrifice themselves on Bakr-Id: Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Image Source : FILE AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owasi vociferously oppose Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In a rhetotical manner, he asked whether the government wanted Muslims to sacrifice themselves.

"I stand to opppse the bill. BJP has definitely live up to the electoral promise in their manifesto. But you have not lived up to your constitutional duties. You've indulged in breach of a constitutional promise of Article 370," the AIMIM president said.

Article 370 of Indian Constitution gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status. The article was revoked in Rajya Sabha on Monday. On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved resolutiom to revoke Article 370 in Lok Sabha and also introduced Jammu & Kashmir reorganisation Bill. Asaduddin Owaisi made his opposition to the bill clear during the debate.

He questioned why Kashmiris were under 'curfew' if there was 'diwali' as some BJP MPs claimed.

"Your MPs are saying that this is Diwali, then let all Kashmiris come out and let them also celebrate. Why are they under curfew?" he said.

"Eid is on Monday. Are you assuming that Kashmiris instead of sacrificing lamb should sacrifice themselves? If you want that, I'm sure they'll do that, they've been doing that. I demand that government take away curfew, and ensure that communication lines are started; release all those who have been arrested," he added.

Earlier in the day, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah broke down in front of the camera and questioned the manner in which decision to revoke Article 370 was taken and executed.