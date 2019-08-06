Will challenge revoking of Article 370 in court: Farooq Abdullah cries on camera

"We are not a bunch of stone pelters. We are citizens of the country. Many have talked about equality in this debate on Article 370. When government grants funds for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, all fund for Ladakh is used for Kashmir. Is this your idea of equality?"

An emotional Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday, quite expectedly, disapproved of the revoking of Article 370, citing the manner in which the decision was executed.

Abdullah even broke down while briefing the media about what he had to go through in the wake of the historic move by the Centre.

"We are disheartened and might challenge this in the court of law," Abdullah said.

He added he hoped the entire India would be with him and Jammu and Kashmir, as they have been there for the country as and when required.

"We are not a bunch of stone pelters. We are citizens of the country. Many have talked about equality in this debate on Article 370. When government grants funds for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, all fund for Ladakh is used for Kashmir. Is this your idea of equality?

"I just want to tell the people of India, my country. We have been with you through thick and thin. Hope you will be us through this. This is not the secular India I knew of. I could die because of my health. But I will fight."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah was neither detained nor arrested, amid the Opposition's demands for the release of Kashmir Valley's mainstream leaders who had been kept in confinement since Sunday evening.

Shah added he was at his home at his own will.

"I have made it clear thrice. Farooq Abdullah ji is at his home; he is not under house arrest, or detention. He is in good health. Mauj-masti mein hain; unko nahin aana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar baahar nahin la sakte hum," he said.

To this end, Abdullah said, "Why would I stay inside my house on my own will when my state is being burnt, when my people are being executed in jails? This is not the India I believe in."