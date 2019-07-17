Anand Mahindra says will not use plastic water bottles after young girl points it out on Twitter

Image Source : PTI Anand Mahindra on Tuesday responded to a woman who pointed at the number of plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting picture uploaded by him.

The Mahindra Group Chairman said that he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms while responding to the women on twitter.

"I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles", the woman tweeted.

I think the board room should have Steel Bottle instead of Plastic bottle.. Just an observation sir 😊 — Mitali (@filmibaaz) July 16, 2019

"Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day," Mahindra responded.

Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

The meeting was about the KCMET Scholarship selection and how to improve the digital strategy of the trust. Students from ISME, Mumbai were selected to work on this project.

On the 1st day of the K.C.M.E.T scholarship selections, we discussed how to improve the digital strategy of the Trust. Indu Shahani,Comittee Chairperson, sent a whatsapp to students of Management & entrepreneurship at ISME,Mumbai asking if they wanted to work on the project.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/G89RHS0Vf9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

By midnight, 6 students of ISME joined forces & mailed us a PPT proposal for consultancy. By afternoon the next day they came&made an outstanding presentation.The lesson for us corporates? We won’t survive unless we emulate the agility&competence of millennials! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/f64S7m94lf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

