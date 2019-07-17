Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Anand Mahindra says will not use plastic water bottles after young girl points it out on Twitter

Anand Mahindra says will not use plastic water bottles after young girl points it out on Twitter

The Mahindra Group Chairman said that he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms while responding to the women on twitter. He responded to a woman who pointed at the number of plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting picture uploaded by him. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2019 11:30 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday responded to a woman who pointed at the number of plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting picture uploaded by him. 

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday responded to a woman who pointed at the number of plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting picture uploaded by him. 

The Mahindra Group Chairman said that he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms while responding to the women on twitter. 

"I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles", the woman tweeted. 

"Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day," Mahindra responded. 

The meeting was about the KCMET Scholarship selection and how to improve the digital strategy of the trust. Students from ISME, Mumbai were selected to work on this project. 

 
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAkhilesh, Mayawati feel CBI heat ahead of UP by-polls Next StoryDarshan at Amarnath breaks last 4-year record  