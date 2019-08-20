Five-time MLA Akhilesh Singh passes away battling cancer. He was Robinhood of Rae Bareli

Five-time MLA Akhilesh Singh passes away battling cancer

Akhilesh Singh, five-time MLA, passed away on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. Singh was called the Robinhood of Rae Bareli.

Akhilesh Singh, who was battling cancer since the past few years, breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Hospital in Lucknow early on Tuesday.

His daughter, Aditi Singh, now represents Congress form the Sadar seat.

Akhilesh Singh was a popular leader in Rae Bareli and won his seat even as an independent after he left Congress.

Though he was known for his criminal antecedents with several FIRs registered against him, yet in his constituency he was like the proverbial 'Robinhood'.

Sources said that the body will be taken to his village Lalupur in Rae Bareli where the cremation will be done later in the day.