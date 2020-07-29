Image Source : PTI ESIC Health Insurance Scheme: Central govt proposes to hike confinement expenses to Rs 7,500

The Central government has proposed to increase confinement (maternity) expenses paid to an insured woman or an insured person for his wife under ESIC's health insurance scheme from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a draft notification for increasing the benefit on Monday and called for increasing the benefit.

According to the draft notification, stakeholders have been given 30 days' time for providing their feedback on the proposal to hike maternity benefit under the ESI Scheme run by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Thereafter, the government would consider the feedback and take the final call.

As per practice, the government releases a draft notification for feedback and issues a final notification after the stipulated period to give effect to the proposals.

It is proposed to change Rule 56A of the Employees' State Insurance (Central) Rules, 1950, substituting the words "rupees five thousand" with "rupees seven thousand five hundred".

Under Rule 56A, an insured woman or an insured person in respect of his wife is paid Rs 5,000 per case on account of confinement expenses.

The benefit is available in those cases where the confinement occurs at a place where necessary medical facilities under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme are not available. The expenses are paid for two deliveries only.

(With inputs from PTI)

