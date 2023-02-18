'Jo Ram ka nahi... dhanush-baan unka nahi': Navnit Rana after Uddhav's faction loses real Shiv Sena status

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amravati MP Navnit Rana

Amravati MP Navnit Rana on Saturday took a jibe at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a day after the Election Commission allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to Eknath Shinde's faction.

"...They say 'Jo Ram ka nahi jo Hanuman ka nahi, wo kisi kaam ka nahi aur Dhanush-Baan unka nahi.' Uddhav Thackeray has got prasad of Lord Shiv," said Amravati MP Navnit Rana.

The EC on Friday ordered that “Shiv Sena” name and “Bow & Arrow” symbol to be retained by the Shinde faction.

However, losing the case, Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the poll body has become a slave of the Centre.

"Let the thieves rejoice for a few days," he said, reacting to the EC's decision.

"The party and people are with me. We complied with everything that the EC sought and submitted all papers about membership and organisational strength, and still the EC ruled against us," PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

"The Shinde group might have stolen the bow and arrow symbol on paper but the real bow and arrow which Balasaheb Thackeray used to worship is with me," Thackeray said.

"The Shiv Sena will rise again and will not be finished, he said.

