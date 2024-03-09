Sharad Pawar declares daughter Supriya Sule as candidate from Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule declared candidate from Maharashtra's Baramati constituency for Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday declared Supriya Sule as its candidate from Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat, amid speculation that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar could be fielded from here.

Supriya Sule is the daughter of Sharad Pawar.

The Election Commission allotted a new name Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and symbol for Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP, after the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar was declared the original NCP.

A few days ago, Supriya Sule, who is the sitting MP from Baramati, announced her candidature from this seat via a WhatsApp status.

Sharad Pawar made announcement during Pune rally, slams Modi govt

Sharad Pawar made the announcement during a rally organised by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Bhor tehsil of Pune district. Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), an MVA constituent, was also present at the event.

The Election Commission will announce the Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 14 or March 15, said Sharad Pawar. The EC has allotted “man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)” symbol to his outfit.

"The elections will decide the future of our country. Nobody was so anxious about the future of the country so far, but now a change is needed. Today, PM Modi is not paying any attention towards farmer suicides. Instead, he is focussing all his attention only on Gujarat,” he said.

The NCP founder also accused the government of misusing its power.

“PM Modi is giving us which guarantee? Neither black money was brought back nor any work is being done. Today, farmers are agitating but PM Modi is not paying any attention. Inflation and unemployment have become serious problems in our country," he said.

“If you think the situation should be in control, now is the time. When you go to cast your vote, press the ‘tutari’ (his party’s symbol) button. Today, I declare Supriya Sule as our candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency,” he added.

