MVA confused on seat sharing, should first resolve internal rifts, says VBA's Prakash Ambedkar

Maharashtra: With Lok Sabha elections just a few weeks away, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, has not yet decided on seat-sharing. Amid this, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar, who has been looking to align with MVA, has now slammed the alliance saying there is no clarity among them as the issue regarding some 15 Lok Sabha seats is still not resolved.

VBA will also not submit the list of seats it is seeking to contest and wants MVA to first clear its confusion, sources said.

VBA has told MVA leaders that they are not being respected in the alliance and won't contest on few seats, they added.

The MVA should first resolve its internal rifts, especially regarding some 15 seats. And until the issue is resolved, they (VBA) will not open its cards, Prakash Ambedkar said.

Earlier after the March 6 meeting, Prakash had said that they would submit the list of seats VBA is seeking to contest but now this situation is less likely to occur.

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April-May this year and the polling schedule is yet to be announced.

