Balasaheb would have patted PM Modi's back for Ram temple construction: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Ram temple: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that if Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had been alive, he would have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Shinde made these comments during a rally in Rajapur in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency as part of Shiv Sena's 'Shiv Sankalp' mass outreach program in preparation for the upcoming general elections scheduled for the first half of the year.

'Construction of the Ram Temple was dreams of Balasaheb'

"The abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram Temple were the dreams of late Balasaheb Thackeray. These have now materialised because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Had Balasaheb been alive, he would have patted Modi's back in appreciation," Shinde said.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

Shinde on rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking about his rebellion in June 2022 against Uddhav Thackeray, that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and split the Sena, he said that it was not driven by selfish motives but rather aimed at preserving the ideology and legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"We are the true descendants of his thoughts. When the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked for Rs 50 crore lying in the accounts of Shiv Sena, we gave the money. We are not here for money," he said.

After the split, the Election Commission gave the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to Shinde's faction, while the one led by Uddhav Thackeray is called the Shiv Sena (UBT). Its symbol is the flaming torch.

