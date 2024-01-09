Ram Temple consecration: Trust cancels Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple under construction in Ayodhya

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to cancel the planned procession of the new idol of Ram Lalla across Ayodhya city scheduled for January 17 ahead of the consecration ceremony which is set to be held on January 22. The tour would have allowed devotees to catch a glimpse of the new idol of Ram Lalla.

Instead, the trust will arrange a tour of the new idol within the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on the same day (January 17), a senior functionary of the Trust said.

Here's why tour has been cancelled

The cancellation is attributed to crowd management concerns raised by security agencies. The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials.

The Ayodhya district administration said that during the meeting, concerns were raised about crowd management, anticipating difficulties in controlling the rush of devotees and pilgrims who would seek to have a 'darshan' of the new idol of Ram Lalla if the planned procession took place in the city.

About Ram Lalla new idol

According to General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai, the idol of Ram Lalla would be in the form of a five-year-old child, which will be made of black stone. The “attractively made” idol will be 51 inches tall, he said.

“Janki ji (Sita) will be placed in the upper floor. The three brothers will be installed there along with Lord Hanuman. It would take nearly six to eight months more,” the General Secretary said while interacting with the media.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

