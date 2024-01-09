Ramotsav 2024: UP govt to run electric buses on Ram Path, Dharma Path for tourists and pilgrims in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ramotsav 2024: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to enhance facilities for tourists and pilgrims visiting key destinations such as Ram Janmabhoomi and temples in Ayodhya. The introduction of electric buses on the 'Dharma Path' and 'Ram Path' is part of these efforts, aiming to provide essential services. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), various activities, including crowd management, worship, darshan, and the development of temporary parking, will be efficiently handled after January 22.

Electric buses on 'Dharma Path', 'Ram Path'

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar highlighted the anticipated surge in pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya in the coming days. In response, the operation of electric buses on the 'Dharma Path' and 'Ram Path' will be initiated. Starting from January 15, 100 electric buses will be in operation, complemented by the introduction of golf carts and e-rickshaws for added convenience. This comprehensive transportation approach, including Electric Vehicles (EVs), aims to seamlessly connect Ayodhya and enhance the overall visitor experience.

The District Magistrate further informed that all preparations have been completed following the directives of the state government. "Corridors have been constructed, which we will operate. Some additional parking spaces have been designated. From the crucial Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, various parking facilities, including both temporary and permanent, are being developed," said the release.

Other facilities for pilgrims

On the Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes, new areas have been marked at Udaya Chowk. Parking lots will be developed there, covering 70 acres (10 acres, 35 acres, and 25 acres). Ram Path and Dharma Path are two of the four main paths in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The other two paths are Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path. The four paths are based on the concepts of the four Vedas and four eras. The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to run electric buses on Ram Path and Dharma Path to provide facilities for tourists and pilgrims.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

