Sharad Pawar's NCP faction to be known as Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar

Maharashtra: The Election Commission on Wednesday allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar' as name for the party led by Sharad Pawar, a day after poll body ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction is the real NCP.

In a formal communication, an Election Commission official in a letter to Sharad Pawar said, "I am directed to refer to your letter dated 07.02.2024, wherein the following 3 name preferences have 1. Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar, 2. Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadrao Pawar, 3. NCP- Sharad Pawar.

In this connection, it is to mention that the competent authority, in pursuance and confines of Para 143 of its Final Order referred above, has acceded to your I" preference, i.e. "Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar" as the name of your group/faction as a onetime option for the purposes of forthcoming Election to 6 seats in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and Rule 39AA of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The Sharad Pawar faction along with three name options also suggested 'Banyan Tree' as party's symbol, however, the EC's decision on the symbol allottment is still awaited.

The poll body on Tuesday accorded recognition to the Ajit Pawar faction as the "real" Nationalist Congress Party and allotted it the party's "clock" symbol. The decision is seen as major blow to veteran leader Sharad Pawar and his supporters.

According to the sources at EC, the test of legislative majority helped Ajit Pawar led group to win the fight for the NCP's name and symbol. This decision came almost after 10 hearings which lasted for over 6 months.

The NCP split in July last year, with a faction led by Ajit Pawar rebelling against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. After that, both sides laid claims to the party name and symbol.

With inputs from IANS

